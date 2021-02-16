Report: Lakers F Anthony Davis (calf) out indefinitely

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be sidelined indefinitely with a strained right calf and a re-aggravation of an Achilles injury, ESPN reported Monday.

He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks but the Lakers plan to be conservative about his return, possibly keeping him out until after the March 5-10 All-Star break, per the report.

An MRI exam revealed that Davis re-aggravated the area near his right Achilles during Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. He missed two games last week with that injury.

Davis bumped legs with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic with 2:39 left in the second quarter. He stayed in the game to make two free throws and then walked gingerly to the locker room.

Davis had 15 points in 14 minutes before leaving with the Lakers trailing 60-55. The Nuggets won 122-105.

Davis, 27, is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 23 starts this season. He helped the Lakers win the NBA title in his first season with the team in 2019-20.

The seven-time All-Star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has career averages of 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 551 games (546 starts).

