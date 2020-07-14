Report: Lions sign No. 3 overall pick Okudah

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah signed a four-year contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The contract includes an option for a fifth year for Okudah, who was the third overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product is projected to earn almost $33.5 million over the next four seasons, according to Overthecap.com.

Okudah played in all 14 games for Ohio State last season, recording 35 tackles and adding nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He became the first Ohio State cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors.

In his first two seasons with the Buckeyes, he combined to make 51 tackles in 27 games.

The Lions, who allowed an NFL-worst 284.4 passing yards per game in 2019, traded three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in March. Slay promptly signed a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media