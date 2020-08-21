SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Report: Marlins promoting top pitching prospect Sanchez

21 Aug 2020 / 02:28 H.

    The Miami Marlins are calling up flame-throwing right-hander Sixto Sanchez, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

    The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic is ranked as the No. 24 prospect in baseball by MLB.com and could make his debut this weekend.

    Sanchez has been regularly hitting triple-digits on the radar gun at the Marlins' alternate training site, according to multiple reports.

    He was 8-6 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts between Class-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville in 2019, striking out 103 batters and walking 21 in 114 innings.

    Heyman also reported that the Marlins are promoting outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez, ranked No. 88 by MLB.com.

    --Field Level Media

    Did you like this article?

    email blast