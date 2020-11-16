Report: Matthews to decline option with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard-forward Wesley Matthews will decline his $2.7 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent, according to a report from The Athletic on Sunday night.

Matthews averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 67 games with the Bucks last season. He has averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the course of his 11-year career, which also has included stops with the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The Marquette alum could draw interest from multiple teams who are looking for help on the perimeter with "3-and-D" players who can shoot from long distance and play solid defense. He is a career 38.1 percent shooter from 3-point range.

Teams may begin negotiations with free agents this Friday. The signing period is set to begin Nov. 22 -- four days after the NBA draft.

--Field Level Media