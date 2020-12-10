Report: Mets closing in on deal with C McCann

The New York Mets and free agent catcher James McCann are closing in on an expected four-year contract, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The potential addition of McCann would be a boon for the Mets, who have just Tomas Nido, Ali Sanchez and Patrick Mazeika on their roster after fellow catcher Wilson Ramos ventured into free agency.

McCann, 30, batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games last season with the Chicago White Sox.

Those totals came on the heels of an All-Star season in 2019, during which McCann had a .273 batting average with 18 homers and 60 RBIs in 118 games.

McCann is batting ..249 with 65 homers and 252 RBIs in 601 career games with the Detroit Tigers (2014-18) and White Sox (2019-20).

--Field Level Media