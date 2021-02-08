SEARCH
Report: Mets reach agreement with OF Albert Almora Jr.

08 Feb 2021 / 00:01 H.

    The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.

    The deal reportedly is pending a physical for Almora, who will be the second outfielder of the Chicago Cubs to leave the team this offseason. Kyle Schwarber signed a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals last month.

    Known for his defensive play, Almora likely will serve as a complement to right-handed batting Brandon Nimmo with the Mets.

    Almora, 26, batted just .167 with one RBI in 28 games last season. He had a career-high 12 homers to go along with 32 RBIs in 130 games in 2019.

    Almora is a career .271 hitter with 28 homers and 134 RBIs in 489 career games with the Cubs. He was selected by Chicago with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 draft.

    --Field Level Media

