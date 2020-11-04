Report: 'Multiple' Ravens expected to land on COVID-19 list

The Ravens had no new positive results from Monday's batch of COVID-19 testing, but that doesn't mean the news is all good in Baltimore.

NFL Network said the Ravens are expected to put "multiple" players on the reserve/COVID-list on Tuesday after they were found to have been in close contact to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who announced his positive test on Monday.

Humphrey played every snap on defense in the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the rival Steelers on Sunday.

High-risk contacts are required under NFL rules to isolate for five days but can return after that if they have no symptoms and test negative for the virus.

Humphrey won't play Sunday when the Ravens (5-2) meet the Colts (5-2) in Indianapolis, NFL Network said.

As for the Steelers, ESPN said they had no positive results in the latest testing.

The Steelers (7-0) are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys (2-6) on Sunday.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that defensive end Cam Heyward (quad), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) all could play at Dallas but their availability will be determined later in the week.

--Field Level Media