Report: Multiple Rockets out due to contact tracing

COVID-19 contact tracing and other developments could leave the Houston Rockets shorthanded for Wednesday night's season opener against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Athletic reported that point guard John Wall and "several" other players were sent home Wednesday after a teammate tested positive for the coronavirus.

That teammate later was identified by ESPN as rookie forward Kenyon Martin Jr., a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile star guard James Harden reportedly was being investigated by the team and the league for a potential COVID-19 protocol violation, and center DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for the game with a right ankle sprain.

Wall, 30, a five-time All-Star, joined the Rockets in the Dec. 2 trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Cousins, 30, a four-time All-Star, signed a one-year deal with Houston in free agency on Nov. 30.

Harden, 31, an eight-time All-Star, was being investigated after a video surfaced showing him purportedly partying maskless in a strip club. Harden denied being at a strip club.

Houston's lineup already was missing guard/forward Ben McLemore, who is in self-isolation after testing positive several days ago, according to ESPN.

--Field Level Media