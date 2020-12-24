Report: Multiple Rockets out due to contact tracing

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and "several" other Houston Rockets players are expected to miss Wednesday night's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to COVID-19 contact tracing, The Athletic reported.

Wall, 30, a five-time All-Star point guard, joined the Rockets in the Dec. 2 trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Cousins, 30, a four-time All-Star center, signed a one-year deal with Houston in free agency on Nov. 30.

ESPN reported that Wall tested negative for the coronavirus but was among a group of players sent home due to a positive test for another teammate. That unidentified player is being retested, per the report.

Houston's lineup was already missing guard/forward Ben McLemore, who is in self-isolation after testing positive several days ago, according to ESPN.

The Rockets could also potentially be without superstar guard James Harden, who was reportedly under investigation by the team and the league for potential COVID-19 protocol violations after videos surfaced showing him purportedly partying maskless in a strip club earlier this week.

