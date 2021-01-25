Report: Nationals sign LHP Brad Hand to 1-year deal

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with left-hander Brad Hand, according to a report Sunday night from ESPN.

Hand, 30, is expected to take over as the Nationals' closer. He spent the past two-plus seasons with Cleveland, where he led the majors with 16 saves last season while going 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 23 games.

In 396 career games (43 starts), Hand is 26-43 with a 3.65 ERA. He spent five seasons with the Miami Marlins and two-plus seasons with the San Diego Padres before heading to Cleveland before the trade deadline in July 2018.

The New York Mets reportedly were close to signing Hand earlier this month, but neither side could reach an agreement.

Washington is looking to bounce back from a bumpy 2020 season in which it went 26-34 and finished tied with the Mets for last place in the AL East. The Nationals won their first World Series championship in 2019.

Hand has pitched in only three postseason games, allowing four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The Marlins drafted Hand out of Chaska (Minn.) High School in the second round in 2008.

