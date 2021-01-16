Report: NBA considering addition of two-way roster spot

As postponed games start to pile up, the NBA is moving closer toward adding one more two-way roster spot for each team through the end of the season, ESPN reported Friday.

The details of the plan still need to be approved by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

The latest games that were postponed Friday because of COVID-19 precautions included the Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns' game against the Indiana Pacers for Saturday also has been postponed.

Starting last Sunday, at least one NBA game has been or will be postponed in six of seven days. Thirteen games have been postponed total this season.

A two-way roster spot would allow a player to be eligible for 50 games in the current 72-game season. Teams already were allotted a pair of two-way roster spots for the season. Those spots will earn a $450,000 salary on the season.

A two-way spot is preferred by teams over a full roster spot since clubs would start running into salary-cap restrictions with a full spot.

The minimum salary for a player holding a full-time roster spot is just shy of $900,000 in 2020-21 for somebody with no experience. Two years of experience increases to $1.6 million, five years of experience to $1.9 million and 10 or more years to $2.6 million.

--Field Level Media