Report: Nets hiring Stoudemire as assistant coach

Six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire is joining former teammate Steve Nash's coaching staff with the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic reported Friday.

Nash, who was hired to coach the Nets in September, starred alongside Stoudemire with the Phoenix Suns for six seasons from 2004-10.

Stoudemire, 37, will focus on player development in his role as an assistant coach, per the report.

Stoudemire last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season. He scored 15,994 points in 846 games with the Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat.

