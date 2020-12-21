Report: NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald

Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday.

Fitzgerald, 46, has a 105-81 record in 15 seasons at his alma mater, including the Wildcats' 22-10 loss Saturday to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

He has guided Northwestern to two Big Ten West titles in the last three years and has guided the Wildcats to nine bowl games and three 10-win seasons.

Nine NFL teams have inquired about Fitzgerald in the past five years, according to ESPN's sources. He turned down a chance to interview with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and was a candidate for the Carolina Panthers last year, with those jobs going to Matt LaFleur and Matt Rhule, respectively.

--Field Level Media