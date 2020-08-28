Report: NHL calls off Thursday's playoff games

The NHL has postponed both scheduled playoff games for Thursday night, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported.

The reported decision by the NHL came shortly after The Hockey Diversity Alliance formally requested for the league to suspend its games for the night.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were slated to drop the puck for Game 3 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET. The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks were set to play Game 3 of their Western Conference second-round series in Edmonton at 9:45 p.m. ET.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who serves as The Hockey Diversity Alliance's co-head, announced group's stance over social media on Thursday.

"We (The Hockey Diversity Alliance) have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today," Kane tweeted on Thursday. "We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

Kane's tweet comes amid nationwide unrest after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking protests and causing athletes to speak out.

Games in the NBA, Major League Baseball, MLS and the WNBA were postponed on Wednesday in protest over racial injustice. The NHL, however, saw all three of its playoff games go on as scheduled.

Multiple media outlets reported that the NHL Players Association will hold a conference call with players on Thursday afternoon. The league also has postponed several scheduled media availabilities on Thursday afternoon.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Thursday morning that his players were discussing the possibility of boycotting their game later that night against the Flyers.

"I know our team is having that discussion," Trotz said. "I think we're a pretty mature group. I'm trusting that group and the leadership of guys like (captain) Anders (Lee), and they're excellent in that way. They understand the importance of the playoffs, but they also understand where the world is right now.

"What happened yesterday, we weren't really informed what was happening. We were playing when all this happened. As you get to digest it, I think what happened last night is a great statement for athletes. They have a great platform and get to use it."

The series between the Islanders and Flyers -- as well as that between the Golden Knights and Canucks -- is even at one win apiece.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance was created in June and is co-headed by Kane and Akim Aliu, a retired player who made news in November when he said former Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters used a racial slur toward him while they were in the minors a decade ago. Peters resigned shortly after.

The executive committee of the HDA features prominent Black players in the NHL, including Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Flyers forward Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward.

Dumba gave a memorable speech against racism prior to a game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks on Aug. 1 and knelt for the U.S. national anthem.

--Field Level Media