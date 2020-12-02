Report: NHL still pushing for early January start

The NHL is continuing to push for an early January start to the upcoming season, according to a report from Canada's The Sports Network, although the league has yet to express where it officially stands on the matter.

The league is currently in talks with the NHL Players' Association about an official start date, according to the report, and remains committed to an early 2021 opening to the season.

Like the NBA, the 2019-20 NHL season was interrupted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hockey season eventually was completed over the summer in two bubble locations: Edmonton and Toronto.

Not all teams were invited to participate in the conclusion of the season and adjustments were made to the end of the regular-season schedule as well as the playoff schedule.

The Stanley Cup Finals concluded Sept. 28 with the Tampa Bay Lightning defeating the Dallas Stars in six games.

The upcoming NHL season would first need a lengthy training camp before it begins. The NBA started training camps Tuesday in advance of a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season.

Both the NHL and NBA typically start their seasons in October.

