Report: No infection for Prescott post-surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is progressing well from surgery to repair a compound fracture and ankle dislocation in his right leg, ESPN reported Sunday.

Prescott underwent the procedure a week ago after suffering the gruesome injury in the third quarter of the Cowboys' win against the New York Giants, and doctors were concerned an infection could set in.

"So far, so good," a source told ESPN.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture in his right leg, but a potentially life-threatening infection delayed his recovery. He required 17 surgeries in all and returned to the field for the first time since the injury last weekend.

Prescott is expected to need as long as six months for rehabilitation. The 27-year-old quarterback visited the team facility on Thursday for the first time since the injury and also posted a message to social media.

"I'm ready to start this road to come back," Prescott said in a video. "This little adversity is going to be just another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it."

The Cowboys are optimistic that Prescott will make a full recovery. He was leading the NFL with 1,856 passing yards.

Prescott was playing on a one-year franchise tag worth $31.4 million this season. The Cowboys reportedly offered him a five-year, $175 million deal in the offseason that was declined before contract talks broke down.

Veteran Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against Arizona.

--Field Level Media