Report: Panthers to cut two-time Pro Bowler Kawann Short

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short is expected to be released by the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Short was set to count $20.8 million against this year's cap, per Spotrac. He was heading into the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2017.

Short, 32, followed up a Pro Bowl season in 2018 by recording 10 tackles while playing in just five games over the last two seasons. Shoulder injuries prematurely ended each of his last two campaigns.

Short recorded 32.5 sacks while playing in 94 of 96 regular-season games in his first six seasons with Carolina.

--Field Level Media