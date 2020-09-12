Report: Patriots give CB Gilmore a $5M raise

The New England Patriots are reportedly giving star cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this season.

Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will see his salary jump from $10.5 million to $15.5 million with a chance to earn up to $17.5 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Gilmore shared the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2019.

The 2012 first-round pick has 374 tackles, 111 passes defensed and 24 interceptions in 113 games (111 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16) and Patriots.

Gilmore, who turns 30 on Sept. 19, is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $65 million deal he signed in March 2017 when he joined the Patriots as a free agent. That contract included an $18 million signing bonus and $40 million in guarantees.

The market for elite cornerbacks has exploded since that deal, however. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to a reported five-year, $105 million extension on Wednesday.

The Patriots open the season at home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

--Field Level Media