Report: Patriots putting WR Edelman (knee) on IR

The New England Patriots are expected to place wideout Julian Edelman on injured reserve on Saturday, NFL Network reported.

Edelman, 34, is coming off knee surgery and already had been ruled out for Sunday's AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The IR designation would cost him at least three games.

Edelman has 21 catches for 315 yards but no touchdowns this season. He had eight receptions for 179 yards in a Week 2 loss to Seattle, but since then he has caught just eight balls for 79 yards.

In his 11th season with the Patriots, Edelman has 620 career receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has won three Super Bowls with New England, earning MVP honors in the 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

--Field Level Media