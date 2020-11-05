Report: Pelicans discussing trade possibilities for Holiday

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are involved in talks to trade veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

The Athletic said Wednesday that "several contending teams are pursuing" Holiday in a trade.

Under new coach Stan Van Gundy, the Pelicans are expected to build around the young core of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Trading Holiday could allow them to get another young player or two for the long term and also shed salary.

Holiday, 30, has two years and about $52 million left on a five-year, $131.8 million deal he signed with the Pelicans in July 2017.

In 61 games last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game - all above his career averages of 15.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He has played 713 career games (640 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers (2009-13) and Pelicans.

Last month, he won the NBA's 2019-20 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

Presented annually since 2012-13 and voted on by the players, the award "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to (the) team," according to a league news release.

The Pelicans finished the season 30-42. Coach Alvin Gentry was fired after the team failed to make the playoffs.

