Report: Pelicans to acquire Adams from Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans are close to finalizing a deal to acquire veteran center Steven Adams from the Oklahoma City Thunder in an expansion of the Jrue Holiday trade from earlier in the week, according to multiple reports.

Adams, 27, would fill the void left behind by Derrick Favors, who is reportedly set to return to the Utah Jazz.

Adams averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 63 games with the Thunder last season, his seventh with the team after they took him 12th overall in 2013.

The Pelicans agreed to send Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill along with three future first-round draft picks on Monday. The trade also features two future draft-pick swaps.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hill will be re-routed to the Thunder in the updated deal, along with Darius Miller and a protected 2023 first-round pick belonging to the Denver Nuggets, and a pair of second-round picks. The Nuggets traded the first-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for the draft rights to R.J. Hampton.

Holiday, 30, was selected the 2020 NBA Teammate of the Year, capping a season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He is due $25.4 million for the 2020-21 season and holds a player option at $26.3 million for 2021-22.

