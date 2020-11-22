Report: Portis to join Bucks on two-year deal

Free-agent power forward Bobby Portis is joining the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year deal, according to The Athletic.

While terms were unavailable, Portis reportedly has a player option for the second year.

Portis, 25, played last season for the New York Knicks, averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds off the bench. They declined to exercise their option on his contract as part of a salary purge on Thursday.

In 315 career games (54 starts), Portis has averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 boards since being taken 22nd overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2015 draft.

