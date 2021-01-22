Report: QB Dwayne Haskins visiting Steelers

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, NFL Network reported.

Haskins, a first-round draft pick in 2019, was released by the Washington Football Team on Dec. 28. He reportedly also met with the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 games this past season.

Roethlisberger, who turns 39 on March 2, said that he hasn't made a decision about his future following Pittsburgh's 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC wild-card game on Jan. 10. Roethlisberger threw for 501 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in that game.

Mason Rudolph remains under contract while fellow quarterback Josh Dobbs is set for free agency. Devlin "Duck" Hodges bid a public farewell over Twitter on Tuesday after his pact with the Steelers had expired.

Haskins' release last month came after he posted a 3-10 record as a starter in Washington and followed an unmasked trip to a nightclub -- a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocol. In the wake of that incident, the team fined him $40,000 and he was stripped of his captaincy.

Haskins, 23, has completed 60.1 percent (267 of 444) of his passes for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career games (13 starts).

