Report: Raiders DE Nassib broke toe against Chiefs

Oakland Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib suffered a broken toe in last week's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The backup edge rusher played just five snaps before leaving the game. It's unclear if Nassib will miss any time. The Raiders have a bye week in Week 6 and don't play again until Oct. 25.

Nassib was averaging nearly one-third of the Raiders' defensive snaps prior to last week. Arden Key figures to get more playing time behind starters Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby if Nassib is forced to miss any action. Nassib had 10 tackles, half a sack and four quarterback hits in five games.

Nassib signed a three-year, $25 million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason after two seasons playing in Tampa Bay. Nassib was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 draft.

--Field Level Media