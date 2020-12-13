Report: Raiders S Abram appealing $80K in fines

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Neither of the hits was penalized during the Raiders' 43-6 loss in Atlanta in Week 12.

One hit came during a tackle of Falcons running back Ito Smith in the backfield, and the other was a hit on wide receiver Russell Gage along the sideline. The NFL reviewed both plays and determined Abram lowered his helmet to initiate contact.

The fines totaled more than the roughly $60,000 Abram earns per game in base salary, per the report.

Abram, 24, has 63 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions in 10 starts this season. He missed last weekend's 31-28 win against the New York Jets with a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

A first-round pick (27th overall) in 2019, Abram tore his rotator cuff in the 2019 season opener and missed the rest of his rookie season.

--Field Level Media