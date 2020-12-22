Report: Raptors, Anunoby agree to $72 million extension

The Toronto Raptors agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension with forward O.G. Anunoby on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.
Anunoby also gets a player-option for the 2024-25 season.
Anunoby, 23, had a breakout season for Toronto in 2019-20, averaging 10.6 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across nearly 30 minutes per game.
Anunoby shot a career-high 39 percent from 3-point range this past season, which was a drastic improvement from his 2018-19 clip (33.2 percent).
His free-throw shooting also improved from 58.1 percent to a career-best 70.6 percent in his third year.
