Report: Ravens RB Ingram will be inactive vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram will be a healthy scratch against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, according to a report from ESPN.

Ingram, 31, "is fully healthy and is said to understand that this is a business decision for Baltimore," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

The veteran has slipped on the team's depth chart at running back behind Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

The Ravens could clear $5 million in salary-cap space if they release Ingram during the offseason. They would lose that option if Ingram were to get injured this weekend or in another playoff game before the end of the season.

The team's decision to make Ingram inactive likely indicates that his time in Baltimore is coming to an end. He rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns this season -- one year after rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns and earning his third career Pro Bowl selection.

In 132 career games (87) starts with the Ravens and New Orleans Saints, Ingram has rushed for 7,324 yards and 62 touchdowns. He also has caught 260 passes for 1,895 yards and 10 touchdowns.

New Orleans selected Ingram in the first round (No. 28 overall) out of Alabama in 2011.

--Field Level Media