Report: Rockets F Caboclo forced to quarantine eight days

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo said he "inadvertently" broke quarantine at the NBA's complex in Florida and was ordered to self-quarantine in his hotel room for another eight days before resuming team activities, ESPN reported Monday.

The report came the same day his teammate, guard Russell Westbrook, announced on social media that he had tested positive for the virus and was in quarantine.

Caboclo left his room during the self-quarantine period upon arrival at the Grand Floridian last week, ESPN reported.

The NBA mandated personnel to stay in their rooms last week until testing negative for COVID-19 each of the two days immediately after their arrival, with the policy attempting to ensure that everyone who enters the bubble is free of the virus before they can interact with others.

The Rockets acquired Caboclo from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline in February, but he played only sparingly.

The 24-year-old is viewed as an athletic center. He's 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and could be used as an interior defender for a team with no defined big man. Caboclo is the second-tallest player on Houston's restart roster.

