Report: Rodriguez fuming over 'fixed' sale of Mets

Alex Rodriguez reportedly is crying foul after losing out on his bid to purchase the New York Mets.

Rodriguez is accusing Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon of unfair negotiating practices to assure that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen came out on top, the New York Post reported.

Per Josh Kosman and Thornton McEnery of the newspaper, Rodriguez claims he was pressed into revealing to Mets banker Steve Greenberg (of Allen & Co.) what his group would offer before final bids. The request came days ahead of the official Aug. 31 bidding deadline.

Rodriguez said his group was prepared to offer $2.3 billion, and Cohen later came up with a high bid of $2.35 billion.

The newspaper reported that Rodriguez is "convinced" the Mets leaked his offer to benefit Cohen, who already owns an 8 percent stake in the team. The Post also cited a source close to the Rodriguez camp saying that it feels the process "was fixed."

Last week, Cohen's group was awarded exclusive rights to finalize the sale, which is expected to be done soon and then approved by Major League Baseball.

In April, Forbes placed the Mets' value at $2.4 billion, a 4 percent rise from last year. The Mets ranked sixth on Forbes' list of values for Major League Baseball teams, trailing only the Yankees ($5 billion), Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.3 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion).

The Wilpons first took a small ownership stake in 1980 and eventually took controlling ownership in 2002.

