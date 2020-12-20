Report: Saints WR Thomas (ankle) to be placed on IR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will be placed on injured reserve, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The move will sideline Thomas for the final three games of the regular season, including Sunday's home showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1).

The two-time All-Pro will be eligible to return when the Saints (10-3) begin play in the postseason. New Orleans leads the NFC South by two games and has already clinched a playoff berth.

Thomas, 27, has been hobbled by a lingering ankle injury sustained in a season-opening 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This season hasn't been kind to Thomas, who also endured a quadriceps strain and was suspended for one game by the team.

He has 40 catches for 438 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games in 2020. That's a far cry from last season's totals, when he led the NFL in both receptions (single-season-record 149) and receiving yards (1,725). He was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year.

Thomas racked up 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his first four seasons after being drafted in the second round in 2016 out of Ohio State.

