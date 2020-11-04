Report: Seven Ravens land on COVID-19 list

The Ravens had no new positive results from Monday's batch of COVID-19 testing, but the news is potentially just as bad in Baltimore.

The Ravens are poised to put seven players -- including three starting linebackers -- on the reserve/COVID-list Tuesday after they were found to have been in close contact to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who announced his positive test on Monday.

High-risk contacts are required under NFL rules to isolate for five days but can return after that if they have no symptoms and test negative for the virus.

The seven players impacted: Linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen, Tyus Bowser, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison; safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds. Four of those players -- Judon, Queen, Bowser, Fort -- have played at least 42 percent of the defensive snaps this season with Queen recording the most snaps of any linebacker.

Humphrey played every snap on defense in the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Humphrey won't play Sunday when the Ravens (5-2) meet the Colts (5-2) in Indianapolis, NFL Network said.

As for the Steelers, ESPN said they had no positive results in the latest testing.

The Steelers (7-0) are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys (2-6) on Sunday.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that defensive end Cam Heyward (quad), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) all could play at Dallas but their availability will be determined later in the week.

