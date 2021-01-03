Report: Steelers CB Haden tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days, therefore Haden will miss Pittsburgh's season finale against the host Cleveland Browns on Sunday as well as the team's game in the first round of the playoffs.

Later on Saturday, the Steelers placed Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh also downgraded Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and center Maurkice Pouncey to out for Sunday's game.

The Steelers elevated offensive tackle Anthony Coyle and wide receiver Deon Cain to the active roster from the practice squad. Pittsburgh also elevated tight end Kevin Rader and kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

Haden, 31, appeared to reference his situation on Saturday with a post on social media.

"I'm so (angry) and sad at the same time..... stay safe out here," Haden wrote on Twitter.

Cam Sutton and Mike Hilton likely will see an added uptick in snaps in place of Haden, who has recorded 52 tackles and two interceptions -- including one he returned for a touchdown -- in 14 games this season.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Haden has 577 tackles, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 146 career games (137 starts) with the Browns (2010-16) and Steelers.

Ebron, 27, has 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Marsh, 28, has appeared in one game with the Steelers this season. He has also suited up with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Pittsburgh (12-3) secures the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win against Cleveland (10-5) and a loss or tie by the Buffalo Bills (12-3) against the Miami Dolphins (10-5). The Bills hold the tiebreaker over the Steelers by virtue of their 26-15 win versus Pittsburgh on Dec. 13.

