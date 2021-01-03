Report: Steelers CB Haden tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days, therefore Haden will miss Pittsburgh's season finale against the host Cleveland Browns on Sunday as well as the team's game in the first round of the playoffs.

Haden, 31, appeared to reference the situation on Saturday with a post on social media.

"I'm so (angry) and sad at the same time..... stay safe out here," Haden wrote on Twitter.

Cam Sutton and Mike Hilton likely will see an added uptick in snaps in place of Haden, who has recorded 52 tackles and two interceptions -- including one he returned for a touchdown -- in 14 games this season.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Haden has 577 tackles, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 146 career games (137 starts) with the Browns (2010-16) and Steelers.

Pittsburgh (12-3) secures the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win against Cleveland (10-5) and a loss or tie by the Buffalo Bills (12-3) against the Miami Dolphins (10-5). The Bills hold the tiebreaker over the Steelers by virtue of their 26-15 win versus Pittsburgh on Dec. 13.

