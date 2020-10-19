Report: Steelers LB Bush sustains torn ACL vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers starting inside linebacker Devin Bush will require season-ending surgery after sustaining a torn ACL during the team's 38-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, ESPN reported.

Bush, 22, injured his left knee in the second quarter after administering a hit on Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson on an incomplete pass. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin termed Bush's injury as "significant" in his postgame press conference.

Linebacker Robert Spillane replaced Bush, who had played every single defensive snap for the Steelers this season.

Bush has 26 tackles and one sack in five games this season after collecting 109 with four fumble recoveries and two interceptions last year. He was selected by Pittsburgh with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

