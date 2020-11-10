Report: Steelers optimistic Roethlisberger (knees) will play Sunday

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger injured both knees on one play in Pittsburgh's win in Dallas on Sunday, but the team doesn't expect him to miss this week's game home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roethlisberger, who has endured knee injuries at times in his 17-year career, was caught between two Cowboys defenders just as he threw a pass late in the first half. He reached down to his legs after the play and appeared to motion to the bench about it.

After throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to complete the drive and cut the Cowboys' lead to 13-6 with 1:10 left before intermission, Roethlisberger went to the locker room, missing the Steelers' final possession of the half after a Cowboys fumble.

Roethlisberger returned to play the second half and finished with 306 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-42 passing. He has completed 196 of 288 passes (68.1 percent) this season for 18 touchdowns, and he has been intercepted four times.

The Steelers are cautiously optimistic about Roethlisberger's chances of playing Sunday, according to NFL Network.

The Steelers (8-0) are the NFL's only unbeaten team this season, and they have beaten the Bengals 10 straight times.

Roethlisberger has feasted on Cincinnati defenses in his career, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 7,310 yards, his highest yardage total against any team. Pittsburgh is 23-7 in games he has played against the Bengals.

--Field Level Media