Report: Steelers RB Conner (quad) out Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been ruled out for Monday night's game in Cincinnati due to a quad injury, ESPN reported.

The team's leading rusher was originally listed as questionable on the injury report.

Benny Snell will get the start for the Steelers (11-2) against the Bengals (2-10-1).

Conner sustained the injury during the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, his first action after missing two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Conner, 25, has rushed for 663 yards and five touchdowns and added 25 receptions for 145 yards in 11 games this season, his fourth year with the Steelers since being drafted in the third round in 2017.

Snell, 22, started the Weeks 13 and 14 games against the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team. The 2019 fourth-rounder has rushed 84 times for 274 yards and three scores and has caught seven passes for 38 yards in 13 games this season.

