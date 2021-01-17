Report: Steelers to promote QBs coach Matt Canada to OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

Canada would take the role available after the Steelers elected against renewing the contract of Randy Fichtner on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Canada, who joined the Steelers in 2020, reportedly interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their offensive coordinator position after Chan Gailey retired.

Canada has spent 25 years coaching in multiple offensive roles at the collegiate level with Indiana, Butler, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, LSU and NC State. He also served as the interim head coach with Maryland in 2018, posting a 5-7 record.

Fichtner, 57, coached the wide receivers from 2007-09 and quarterbacks from 2010-17 before taking over as the offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Steelers started 11-0 before losing four of their last five regular-season games in 2020. The Pittsburgh offense ranked 12th in scoring, 15th in passing yards and 32nd (last) in rushing yards.

--Field Level Media