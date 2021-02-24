Report: Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

The agent for Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger told NFL Network on Tuesday that the team wants the quarterback under center this season under a revised cap hit.

The comments came the same day that Roethlisberger met with Steelers president Art Rooney II, a meeting that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported "went well."

Roethlisberger is slated for a $41.25 million salary cap hit in 2021, a number the Steelers are desperate to bring down.

"They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address the cap situation," Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Network. "As we've shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible."

Roethlisberger, who turns 39 in March, threw for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 games last season. Roethlisberger has thrown for 60,348 yards with 396 touchdowns and 201 interceptions in 233 career games since Pittsburgh selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft.

