Report: Storm won't force Saints to relocate

The Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in New Orleans, as planned, despite an incoming hurricane.

The team had been considering moving practice, and perhaps the game, with Hurricane Delta bearing down on Louisiana and expected to make landfall on Friday along the southwestern Louisiana coast. But, with the track of the hurricane now heading west of New Orleans, the team decided to stay put, The Athletic reported.

LSU moved its home game against Missouri, scheduled for Saturday, to Columbia, Mo.

Delta battered the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and told residents to prepare for a major hurricane.

