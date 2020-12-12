Report: Texas Rangers sign OF Dahl

The Texas Rangers agreed to a 1-year, $3 million deal with free agent outfielder David Dahl on Friday, according to ESPN.

Dahl, 26, who played his first four MLB seasons with the Colorado Rockies, is a career .287 hitter with 38 home runs and 142 RBI in 264 games.

The biggest issue with the promising outfielder, however, has been his health. Dahl is recovering from right shoulder surgery in September and has dealt with a myriad of injuries since 2015.

Dahl is coming off a rocky 2020 campaign in which he was limited to just 24 of the Rockies' 60 games while hitting .183 with no home runs.

Barring another injury setback, the former first-round pick should slot into the starting outfield for the Rangers in the 2021 season.

--Field Level Media