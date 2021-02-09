Report: Tom Brady apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu via text

Quarterback Tom Brady apologized to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu via text message following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.

In its report on Monday, ESPN wrote that it was read the contents of the text out loud.

Brady, 43, and Mathieu had several on-field verbal altercations, with the latter being flagged on one occasion for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Mathieu, 28, was shown pointing a finger in Brady's face, while the quarterback chased the safety down after he threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown. Mathieu was defending Brown on the play.

Per the report, Brady called Mathieu "the ultimate competitor" as well as a "class act" in his text. He also said he'd like to apologize to Mathieu in person in the future.

"Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback," Mathieu said after the game. "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It's over with. I'm done with it."

Mathieu, however wasn't done with it on social media. He said Brady started the verbal issues when he called Mathieu "something I won't repeat" in a since-deleted tweet.

"He's clearly chasing me, but I got flagged," Mathieu said in another deleted tweet.

