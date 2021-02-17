Report: Trevor Lawrence's shoulder surgery 'went great'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder Tuesday, a procedure NFL Network reported "went great" for the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence is expected to be ready for training camp, per the report.

Lawrence had the surgery to repair his left labrum in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.

Lawrence performed for NFL scouts -- including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the No. 1 pick -- at his pro day last Friday morning in Clemson, S.C. New Jags coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday he reached out to Lawrence to move up his pro day from March 11.

"I said why don't you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I'd like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They've never seen him. I've seen him, so he said, 'Let's go,'" Meyer said on NFL Network.

Lawrence measured 6-foot-5 5/8 and 213 pounds.

Lawrence completed 758 of 1,138 passes (66.6 percent) over three seasons at Clemson and recorded totals of 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, adding 943 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

The Tigers won a national championship and lost just two games with Lawrence under center.

--Field Level Media