Report: Veteran Veldheer visits OL-needy Cowboys

Veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer was in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday to visit the Dallas Cowboys, whose offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, the Dallas Morning News reported.

La'el Collins (hip) and Cam Erving (knee) are both on injured reserve, and the Cowboys were forced to start undrafted rookie Terence Steele at right tackle in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Veldheer has made 113 career starts in stops in Oakland (2010-13), Arizona (2014-17) and Denver (2018). The 33-year-old played in two games for Green Bay last season.

Dallas signed tackle Alex Light off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad earlier this week.

