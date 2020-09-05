Report: Watson, Texans agree to massive four-year extension

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $175 million, ESPN reported Saturday.

The total deal is valued at $177.54 million and includes $111 million in guaranteed money, ESPN said. Watson, who turns 25 later this month, will receive a signing bonus of $27 million, multiple outlets reported.

The extension will keep him with the Texans through 2025.

The Watson contract is second in NFL history, in terms of both total and guaranteed money, to the 10-year contract extension signed earlier this offseason by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose deal is worth up to $503 million.

Mahomes and Watson will face off Thursday night when the Chiefs and Texans open the 2020 NFL season in Kansas City.

In a news conference earlier this week, Watson did not sound concerned about finalizing an extension.

"Yeah, my agent and the organization are continuing to handle that," he said. "My main focus is just getting ready for next week and making sure this team is set in stone and mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually ready for September 10th."

The Texans selected Watson, a Clemson product, with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In three seasons, he has appeared in 39 games (37 starts) and been selected to two Pro Bowls. He has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 9,716 yards with 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

A dual-threat quarterback, Watson has carried the ball 217 times for 1,233 yards and 14 scores.

