Report: Yankees sign OF Jay Bruce to minor-league deal

14 Feb 2021 / 02:19 H.

    The New York Yankees agreed to a minor-league deal with free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce, The Athletic reported Saturday.

    Bruce, who turns 34 in April, will earn $1.35 million if he makes the team plus an additional $50,000 each if he reaches 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances, per the report.

    The three-time All-Star batted .198 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 32 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in the shortened 2020 season.

    He is a lifetime .245 hitter with 318 homers, 948 RBIs and 1,451 hits in 1,640 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-16), New York Mets (2016-17, 2018), Cleveland Indians (2017), Seattle Mariners (2019) and Phillies (2019-20).

    --Field Level Media

