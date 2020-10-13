Reports: Bills-Titans game on after zero positive tests

Tuesday night's game between the unbeaten Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans got the green light after zero Titans tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, multiple outlets reported.

It was the second straight day of negative test results for the Titans (3-0), who host the Bills (4-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville (7 p.m. ET on CBS).

Since Sept. 26 -- the day before their 31-30 road win over the Minnesota Vikings -- the Titans have seen 24 players and staff members test positive for COVID-19. The players affected included their top two receivers, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Tennessee's scheduled Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Oct. 25.

The Titans returned to their practice facility on Saturday for the first time since it closed on Sept. 29.

--Field Level Media