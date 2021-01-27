Reports: Blue Jays, Marcus Semien agree on 1-year deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with infielder Marcus Semien, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

Toronto intends to make Semien its primary second baseman, with Bo Bichette staying at shortstop and Cavan Biggio able to play multiple positions. Semien is the latest arrival in a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, who already have added George Springer, Kirby Yates, Tyler Chatwood and others.

ESPN, The Athletic and MLB Network were among the outlets to report the signing.

In 2020, Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and four stolen bases in 53 games with the Oakland Athletics. It was a down year for him after he finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019 with a .285 batting average, 33 homers, 92 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 162 games.

The 30-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick out of Cal by the Chicago White Sox in 2011. He is a .254 lifetime hitter with 115 homers, 380 RBIs and 66 stolen bases in 858 games with Chicago and Oakland.

Semien also has played in nine postseason games, hitting .371 (13-for-35) with two homers and four RBIs.

Defensively, Semien has played the majority of his career at shortstop (766 starts). He also has started 44 games at third base and 26 games at second base.

