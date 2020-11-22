Reports: Bradley departs Lakers to sign with Heat

Guard Avery Bradley is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and signing with the Miami Heat, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

The Athletic pegged it as a two-year, $11.6 million deal for Bradley, who turns 30 on Thursday.

A defensive specialist, Bradley averaged 8.6 points over 24.2 minutes in 49 games (44 starts) for the Lakers last season. He didn't join the team in the NBA restart near Orlando in July, instead opting out over medical concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers beat the Heat in the NBA Finals in six games.

The Heat have been active in free agency, re-signing point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard, and also agreeing to a deal with forward Maurice Harkless, who was most recently with the New York Knicks.

A first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics in 2010, Bradley also has played with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He has career averages of 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 571 games (493 starts). He was a first-team All-Defensive Team selection in 2015-16.

