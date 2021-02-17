Reports: Brewers sign IF Travis Shaw to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with infielder Travis Shaw, according to multiple reports published Tuesday night.

The one-year deal will pay Shaw $1.5 million if he makes the roster, and it includes an additional $1.5 million in possible incentives, according to MLB.com. Shaw can opt out of the agreement March 15 if he is not on the roster.

The deal marks a reunion for Shaw and the Brewers. Shaw played with Milwaukee from 2017-19, posting a pair of 30-plus home run seasons.

In 642 career games, Shaw has hit .243 with 105 homers and 327 RBis. He spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting .239 with six homers and 17 homers in 50 games.

