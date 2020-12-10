Reports: Broncos' Bouye suspended 6 games for PED violation

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancement policy, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Bouye's case is related to the six-game suspensions presented last week to Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby, per the reports. Fuller and Bouye were teammates in Houston during the 2016 season.

KOA Radio reported on Tuesday that Bouye also took a supplement that he was told was a permitted substance under NFL policy.

A six-game suspension sidelines Bouye for the rest of this season and the first two games of the 2021 campaign. He is signed for next year with a base salary of $13 million.

Bouye is in his first season in Denver (4-8) after getting traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.

Bouye has played in seven games (starting all) and has recorded 23 tackles and six passes defensed. The 29-year-old went down with a shoulder injury in the Broncos' season opener and went on injured reserve. He returned on Oct. 25 to start Denver's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bouye has 14 career interceptions and made the Pro Bowl with the Jaguars in 2017. He was picked up by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

With cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve, the Broncos could be without their two starting CBs on Sunday -- and beyond -- against the Carolina Panthers (4-8). The Broncos are down to Michael Ojemudia, De'Vante Bausby, Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver at the position.

--Field Level Media